$91.71 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $91.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.53 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $79.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $394.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $413.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBI opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

