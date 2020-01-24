9,263 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

IDXX opened at $285.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average is $271.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

