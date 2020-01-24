94,629 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Natixis purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,221,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,272,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

