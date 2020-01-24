97,470 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 22,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,653. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

