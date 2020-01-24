$987.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will announce sales of $987.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $975.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $414.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.13. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

