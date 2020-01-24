Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $52,476,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.