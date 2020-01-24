AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

