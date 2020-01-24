Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

ANF stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.