Absolute (ABS) Trading 21.2% Lower This Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $21,970.00 and approximately $2,132.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.01195689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00208410 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.