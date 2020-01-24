Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0081 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including CoinPlace, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $169,529.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.58 or 0.05516223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Bilaxy, BitForex, DDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, CoinBene, ZBG, HitBTC, YoBit, Indodax and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

