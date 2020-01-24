AC3 Trading Down 50.8% Over Last 7 Days (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $145,486.00 and $56.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 148.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

