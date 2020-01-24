Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 21,930 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

