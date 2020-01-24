Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $333.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

