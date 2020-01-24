Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.74 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

