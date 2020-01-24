Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

