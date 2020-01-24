Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

