Accredited Investors Inc. Has $15.46 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,159,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000.

IWP stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

