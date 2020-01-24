Accredited Investors Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 780,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 366,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

GIS opened at $54.24 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

