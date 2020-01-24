Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,351,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,526,000 after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 134,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 252,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $83.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

