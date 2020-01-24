Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 2.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 2.76% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

