AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $17,169.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. AceD has a total market cap of $17,169.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, AceD has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005718 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003174 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,270,171 coins and its circulating supply is 10,230,971 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

