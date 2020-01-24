ACNB Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. ACNB has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $245.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.18.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

