Actinium Reaches One Day Volume of $3,735.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $413,057.00 and approximately $3,735.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00055552 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,531,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

