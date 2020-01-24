Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 49.9% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $337,134.00 and $1.19 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01906099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.03797377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00643960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00723207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00102035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00584860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

