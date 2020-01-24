Adelphoi Hits Market Capitalization of $96,958.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $96,958.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.03141837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00202499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00124250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

