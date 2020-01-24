AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.0937 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. AdEx has a market cap of $7.95 million and $148,154.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

