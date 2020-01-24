AdHive Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. AdHive has a total market cap of $93,850.00 and $223.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, AdHive has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

