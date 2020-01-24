Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.