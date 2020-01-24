Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will post sales of $261.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.89 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $316.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

