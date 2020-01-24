Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

