Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) 1-Day Volume Hits $639.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $69,294.00 and approximately $639.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,269,327 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

