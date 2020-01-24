Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -2.75

Press coverage about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a news sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Advantage Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of AAL traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,567. The company has a market cap of $53.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.70.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

