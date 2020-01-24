Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADYYF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Adyen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $909.65 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $620.00 and a 1 year high of $909.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $817.13 and a 200-day moving average of $744.78.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

