Aeon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $331.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $331.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00730655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

