Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last week, Aeron has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2.56 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, Kuna, HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, Radar Relay, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

