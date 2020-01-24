AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 289,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,625. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,208,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.