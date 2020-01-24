Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Agilysys has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $676.87 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 185,201 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

