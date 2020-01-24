AidCoin (AID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $693,679.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. AidCoin has a market cap of $693,679.00 and $6,636.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

