Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

NYSE:APD opened at $237.29 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $154.78 and a 12-month high of $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.49.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

