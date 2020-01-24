Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $154.78 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

