Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

NYSE:APD opened at $237.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.49. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $154.78 and a 1-year high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

