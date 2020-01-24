AirSwap Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, Liqui and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

