AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (AJINY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $16.74 on Friday. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About AJINOMOTO INC/ADR

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

