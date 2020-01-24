Aladdin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.97 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BITKER. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Aladdin has a market cap of $6.19 million and $5.97 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.01920863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.03693664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00638725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00723060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00100519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010964 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00581667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,284,718,261 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.