Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Capitalization Reaches $116,825.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $116,825.00 and $5.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

