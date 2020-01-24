All Sports Hits One Day Trading Volume of $134,732.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $134,732.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.05522698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.