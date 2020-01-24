Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

