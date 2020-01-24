Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,384.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.24. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

