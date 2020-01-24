Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 932 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

