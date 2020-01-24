Allen Capital Group LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $38.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

